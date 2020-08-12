WATERLOO — Seneca County Clerk candidate Melissa Brand Brown’s independent petitions will stand.
Her opponent, incumbent County Clerk Tina Lotz, did not file specific objections to Brand Brown’s independent petitions for the People for Change Party by Monday’s deadline. Lotz filed general objections to the petitions but needed to file specific objections by Monday in order for the Board of Elections to rule on the validity of the petitions.
As a result, Lotz will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in November. Brand-Brown will be on the Democratic and People for Change party lines.