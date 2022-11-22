LYONS — Wayne County’s tentative budget is in the hands of the Board of Supervisors.
Administrator Rick House submitted the $200.5 million spending plan to the board at its meeting last week.
The county is spending $7.3 million less in 2023, a 3.5% reduction from the nearly $207.8 million budget of the current year.
The tentative budget calls for a tax levy of $44 million, representing no increase over 2022. The tax rate will drop 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, from $7.18 to $6.50, due to an increase in assessed values, House noted. The county will not dip into its reserves in 2022 to reduce the tax levy.
Of the appropriations, $58.5 million goes to salaries, House explained. That’s an increase of nearly $2.9 million, or 5.2%, over 2022.
“The 2023 budget actually includes a net reduction of eight positions,” House noted. “However, the increase in salaries is being driven by annual contract rate increases and the shift of all 35-hour-per-week employees to a 37.5 hour work week.”
A big decrease in rates to New York’s pension fund are helping reduce the county’s employee benefits spending by $2.35 million, or 8.8%, over 2022, even with the almost $3 million budgeted increase in salaries.
“This reduction in appropriations is being caused primarily by the significant decrease in New York state retirement rates across all tiers,” House told supervisors.
However, House warned that while county fund reserves are in “very good shape, conservative fiscal management and ongoing operations efficiencies are still imperative to this administration.”
He points to the countywide Emergency Medical Services plan, which calls for the creation of an ambulance service with paid staff, in response to a reduced number of volunteer agencies around the county and unacceptable response times to calls. House also noted the potential purchase of the leased Health Services Building in the county complex off Route 31, which, in a relatively unusual arrangement, is owned by the non-profit Lyons Community Health Initiatives. Ownership turns over to the town of Lyons in 2024.
House said it’s unclear if the county will need to expend big dollars on the purchase or whether officials need to entertain other scenarios regarding offices for the health and mental health departments.
Additionally, he said, the Crescent Beach Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project came in $13 million over budget. Changes are being made to the project, which is designed to protect and restore the barrier bar on Sodus Bay. Those changes, it’s hoped, will reduce costs, but the county is likely on the hook for much more money than was anticipated, House said. Under the state plan, localities were supposed to bear a 5% share of any REDI costs.
House said those initiatives could eat into the county’s reserve funds significantly.
“We need to be fiscally prudent,” he said Monday.
Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Wayne County Courthouse at 26 Church St. in Lyons. Adoption could take place following the hearing.