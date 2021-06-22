HOPEWELL — With its opening set for next weekend, Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center announced Monday it will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and/or negative COVID-19 tests for admission.
Keith Hagan, a spokesman for CMAC’s music promoter, Brooklyn Made Presents, said the decision to drop the requirement is in accordance with updated state COVID-19 guidelines issued on June 15.
While the venue won’t ask for proof of vaccine, unvaccinated people must still wear a mask. That includes children 12 and under, who are not eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.
“Since the governor opened everything back up, we’ll do what he says,” said Ginny Clark, president of Friends of CMAC, who added that lifting the vaccine requirement will streamline the admission process.
Clark noted that CMAC teamed up with Thompson Health to give one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on the CMAC stage on June 10. The 100 people vaccinated got two tickets to the Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert on Saturday, July 10 which honors first responders and features local artists Shades Of Grey, Alyssa Trahan and Brass Taxi.
Rochester Philharmonic marks the official opening to CMAC on July 3 with a patriotic-themed show.
The first touring act to hit the CMAC stage in 2021 is country artist Dierks Bentley. Recently announced additions to the 2021 season include Darius Rucker and Harry Connick Jr.
The venue’s 2020 season was scrapped because of COVID-19.
For more on this year’s lineup, which features a change in promoters from Live Nation to Brooklyn Made Events, go to cmacevents.com.