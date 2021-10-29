WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors must be pleased with the tentative 2022 county budget presented by County Manager Mitch Rowe and Finance Director Halle Stevens on Tuesday.
The board declined to schedule any workshops to refine it.
One reason may be that the budget maintains all services at current levels, honors requests from department head and affiliate organizations, maintains the tax levy at the 2021 level, and reduces the tax rate on true value.
Appropriations show an increase from $66.6 million in 2021 to $69.5 million for 2022. However, the property tax levy is projected to remain at $10.2 million, the same as this year, because of anticipated increases in sales-tax, gaming, and room-occupancy-tax revenue.
The tentative budget shows sales-tax revenue rising from $25.4 million this year to $27.1 million next year. Revenue the county receives from the del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre is projected to increase from $1.5 million this year to $2.2 million next year. The room occupancy tax, most of which goes for tourism promotion, is estimated to rise from $385,655 this year to $567,619 in 2022.
The tax rate for properties assessed at 100% full value is projected to drop from $4.18 to $4.07 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Rowe told board members the budget does not include any of the $6 million the county received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a bill Congress passed to help municipalities recover from the economic blows Covid-19 delivered in 2020 and ’21.
“That remains fully available as you consider decisions in the coming months related to facility improvements and capital funding,” Rowe said.
Rowe added sales-tax and gaming revenue account for 42% of the general fund revenue, taking pressure off the tax levy.
In another matter discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, the board decided to hold off on a contract with Hunt Engineers, Architects & Surveyors of Horseheads to do a study of the feasibility of forming a county water and sewer authority. Board members want to re-interview Hunt and another bidder, MRB Group of Rochester, before making a decision. The county has budgeted $75,000 for the study.