WATERLOO — Officer Tiffany Nolin received two awards from Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley at the May 10 village board meeting.
Nolin was named the 2020 Officer of the Year, which Godley said is based on “competent, consistent and outstanding service throughout the year.” Nolin also was named STOP-DWI Officer of the Year for 2020 for making the most DWI arrests in the past year.
Godley also gave the 2019 STOP-DWI Officer of the Year award to Officer Erin Fleming.
The 2020 Excellence in Police Service Award was presented to Sgt. David Page. Godley said this award was for the officers who distinguished themselves by actions that resulted in a significant contribution toward the betterment of the Waterloo Police Department by improving efficiency, increasing effectiveness and technical innovation.
In other action, the board scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. June 14 on a local law that would authorize the annexation to the village of 2.47 acres it owns in the Town of Waterloo. The land, bought from Seneca Meadows Inc., is north of North Road and west of Burgess Road behind North Seneca Ambulance. It will be the location of a new water storage tank. In a related move, the board approved an easement agreement with North Seneca Ambulance to allow village access to the annexed land.
The board also approved the appointments of Fire Chief Mark Shaw, Police Chief Jason Godley, Trustee Gina Suffredini, Waterloo Economic Development Committee member Patricia Morrin and village resident Reed Balewski to a village canal committee.