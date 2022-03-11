SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls residents are being asked to nominate a person they believe is a good citizen and a hero to the community for the Antonio Varacalli Award.
Varacalli was a 23-year-old Italian immigrant working on the Barge Canal on April 12, 1917, when a distressed young woman named Ruth Dunham jumped off the Bridge Street Bridge into the water. Dunham was attempted to commit suicide.
Varacalli jumped in to try to save her. He was said to be a good swimmer and was able to bring her safely to shore. However, he drowned while doing so.
He was lauded for his heroism and awarded a Carnegie Medal posthumously. A plaque was placed on the bridge in recognition of his heroism.
“Antonio is an example of how everyday regular people are good citizens by stepping up and selflessly helping others,” said Chris Podzuweit, a member of the It’s A Wonderful Life Committee, which sponsors the Varacalli Award.
To nominate someone, pick up a form at the Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St.; from the Downtown Deli at 53 Fall St.; at the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum, 32 Fall St.; or by downloading a pdf from https://therealbedfordfalls.com/antonio-varacalli-day/. Nominations must be received April 7.
Antonio Varacalli Day will begin at 11 a.m. April 23 near the site where Varacalli lost his life. In addition to the award, the winners of the Antonio Varacalli Day Essay Contest will be recognized. Children in grades 3-5 at Elizabeth Cady Stanton School were asked to write an essay about an immigrant they know or know of who has contributed to America and/or their community and how they might be considered a good citizen.
The Mynderse Academy Singers, under the direction of Anna Luisi-Ellis, will perform. The Antonio Varacalli Day proclamation will be read, there will be a brief history presentation, and the ringing of the bells of Bedford Falls will happen. A flower-laying on the water will complete the program.
For more information, call Becky Bly at (315) 568-9364 or email her at relax.woman.made.products@gmail.com.