SENECA FALLS — Local residents are being asked to nominate a person for the 2020 Antonio Varacalli Award, which will be given to a resident perceived by friends and neighbors to be a good citizen and hero to the community.
This year’s award will be presented April 18. The “Antonio Varacalli Day — Celebration of Heroes” activities begin at 11 a.m. that day with the reading of the Antonio Varacalli Day Proclamation, a brief history presentation, the ringing of “The Bells of Bedford Falls,” presentation of the essay contest winners and Antonio Varacalli Award, music, and a flower ceremony.
The event is named after Varacalli, who saved a woman from drowning in the Seneca Falls Barge Canal in 1917.
Elizabeth Cady Stanton School students in grades 3-5 are being asked to participate in an essay contest answering the question “How have you made a difference in someone’s life?”
Pick up a Varacalli Award nomination form at the Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., or at the Downtown Deli, 53 Fall St. Forms can be download in .PDF form from www.therealbedfordfalls.com/antonio-varacalli-day.php.
The nomination deadline is March 30.
For more information on the Varacalli Day celebration and how to become involved, contact IAWLFestival@outlook.com.