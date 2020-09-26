GENEVA — At least several residents of a North Exchange Street apartment house were displaced in a fire early Saturday afternoon.
The fire at 35 North Exchange St. broke out shortly after 1 p.m. Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs said firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived.
The house is on the corner of North Exchange Street and Prospect Avenue, near the Sons of Italy Lodge. Several other fire departments responded, including Border City and West Lake Road.
Combs said he was still getting information from residents on Saturday afternoon, but the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of one of the apartments. It took less than 30 minutes to place under control.
The American Red Cross was being called to help residents displaced by the fire. There were no apparent injuries to residents.