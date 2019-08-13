WATERLOO — Closed and for sale since October 2016, the former Emile’s Restaurant is expected to reopen under new ownership by the end of September.
Owner Bob Jaynes of Geneva said he has agreed to sell the iconic Border City restaurant to Tracy Johnson and her son, Bruce Johnson, both of North Rose.
“I wish them the best of luck. It will be an Italian restaurant in a nice location. They are doing some minor remodeling and waiting for their liquor license,” Jaynes said.
Tracy Johnson said she will manage the new restaurant, which will be called BG’s Italian Restaurant, named after Bruce Johnson and his girlfriend, Grace.
“We are not in the restaurant business now so this will be a new venture,” she said. “Bruce has done catering work and short order cooking. Grace will be the hostess. We don’t plan any major changes to the interior or exterior and want to use art from local high schools and colleges in our decor.”
Johnson said they hope to open by the middle or end of September.
Jaynes continues to operate Peppy’s and Peppy’s Too, ice cream and food establishments. Peppy’s is near Emile’s, while Peppy’s Too is at 365 E. Main St. in Waterloo, the former Tastee Freeze.
Emile’s Restaurant began as the Charco-Pit Restaurant. In 1979, the late Emile Jaynes bought it and converted it to Emile’s. He was a native of Belgium and came to the United States in January 1948. He started The Colonial Restaurant on East Lake Road in Fayette, but it was destroyed by fire. He then bought the Charco-Pit.
After Emile Jaynes died, son Bob ran the restaurant and did the cooking. Daughter Beverly kept the books and sister Lorraine was a hostess.
Emile’s closed Oct. 1, 2016 after 37 years as a full-service restaurant.
