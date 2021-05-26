NORTH ROSE — After having to cancel last year because of COVID-19, North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School is resuming its long tradition of hosting a Memorial Day parade.
Principal Christie Graves said fourth-grade students once again will place flags on the graves of veterans in three cemeteries within the school district's borders. However, there will be no ceremony at the town hall at the conclusion of the parade, as there has been in past years.
There will be a pre-recorded ceremony immediately after the parade. It can be viewed on the school's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorthRoseWolcottElementary/ and the North Rose-Wolcott school district website at www.facebook.com/NorthRoseWolcottElementary/.
"We're so very excited that we can do this much," Graves said. "The only challenge is that we can't have more than 500 people at the parade. We have 300 students."
In prior years, the Memorial Day event included students inviting parents, relatives and others they knew who were either active military or veterans. Even though Memorial Day honors those who have passed away, organizers thought it was appropriate to recognize all who were part of the military and thank them for their service.
Graves said just being able to have the parade this year is a return to a somewhat normal celebration that students looked forward to every year.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Friday at the elementary school on Salter Road and proceed east and around the block and back to the elementary school.
After the ceremony airs, students will board buses to go to cemeteries in Huron, Rose and Wolcott to place the flags.