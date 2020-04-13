BUTLER — A Wayne Central High School principal is set to become the next superintendent of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District.
District officials announced on April 9 that Michael Pullen is scheduled to be appointed superintendent, pending contract negotiations.
He is expected to start July 1.
Prior to his high school principal job at Wayne, Pullen was principal at Ontario Elementary School, also in the Wayne district. He also served as principal at Gorham Elementary School in the Marcus Whitman School District, was a fourth-grade teacher in East Rochester and was a sixth-grade teacher at Clyde-Savannah.
The district said Pullen holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. John Fisher College, a master’s in reading education from Nazareth College and a certificate of advanced studies in educational administration from the State University of New York at Oswego.
Pullen said he is excited to join the district.
“It is a true honor to be selected as the next superintendent of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with the students, staff and community as we continue to promote and support the district’s vision of preparing each student for a successful future.”
Lucinda Collier, president of the Board of Education, stated that “on behalf of the North Rose-Wolcott Board of Education we would like to sincerely thank all those who supported and participated in this process. We are very excited to welcome Michael Pullen into our school community, and are very grateful to everyone who helped us arrive at this decision.”
Former superintendent Stephan Vigliotti left the district after five years in December 2019.
BOCES Superintendent Vicky Ramos served as a consultant for NRW’s superintendent search and also as an interim superintendent from January to Feb. 2 after Vigliotti departed. Scott Bischoping, deputy superintendent at BOCES, is now serving as North Rose-Wolcott’s interim superintendent.