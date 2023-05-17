FAYETTE — The Town Board is considering a request for financial support from North Seneca Ambulance Inc.
At its May meeting, the board was told that the Waterloo-based ambulance service is seeking 2024 funding from Seneca County’s north-end towns of Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Fayette, Tyre, and Junius. Fayette’s share, according to Supervisor Jeff Trout, would be approximately $74,000.
“The Town Board is exploring the creation of a townwide district and a separate line item to fund this vital service,” Trout said.
Under one possible funding formula, Trout said the service fee would be approximately $39 per household and would be generated by an annual contractual agreement.
“Like the other towns, the board has questions and concerns,” Trout said. “At this point, we are researching and preparing for any number of options. The board is committed to ensuring that our residents have affordable access to efficient and reliable emergency services.”
In other matters:
• FIRE PROTECTION — The board is considering proposals for fire-protection services from the Fayette and the Waterloo volunteer fire departments.
Trout said Fayette is committed to making a decision that not only looks at overall financial costs, but issues of public health and safety and the long-term stability of the fire-protection system.
• COMP PLAN — Trustees will conduct pubic forums in June on a new comprehensive plan update. Trout said public comment can be submitted at townoffayette.org.
“Related to the comprehensive plan, the town is moving ahead to extend its moratorium on commercial construction until the comprehensive plan is completed,” he said.
• SALES TAX SHARING — Trout said the board supports the sharing of Seneca County sales tax revenue with towns and villages, if properly structured to not increase county taxes, citing the possible result of increased investments in infrastructure to bolster agriculture, tourism and quality of life.
• BRIDGE — There will be a public information meeting at 6 p.m. May 31 in Town Hall on plans for the closure and improvement of the Marshall Road bridge.