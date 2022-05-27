GENEVA — Members of the North Side Fire Company spent nearly two hours Wednesday night rescuing a dog from a storm drain.
In an email to the Times, fire department member Todd Powers said firefighters responded to an area behind the Geneva Community Center, off Carter Road, just after 10 p.m. The dog was stuck about 90 feet inside the pipe.
At the request of Fire Chief Dan Beckers, a backhoe from Ontario Concrete & Paving was brought in after several attempts to extricate the dog from multiple entry points were unsuccessful. Assistant Fire Chief Ken Nardozzi operated the machine.
After digging up the pipe, firefighters cut a hole to get the dog out.
“Members of the fire company worked as a team to make sure the rescue was a success,” Powers said.
The dog, named Prada, was not injured and went home with its owners.