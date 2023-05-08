SENECA FALLS — Northeast College of Health Sciences (formerly New York Chiropractic College) is no different when it comes to declining enrollment challenges, but officials there see the current strong interest in health careers as a way to stem those declines.
In an email, Colleen Brennan-Barry, the college’s vice president of marketing and communications, noted Northeast has been working hard to partner with undergraduate institutions so students can “move seamlessly” into graduate studies on the former Eisenhower College campus by ensuring their undergraduate credits apply to their graduate work. Brennan-Barry said there are now more than 40 partner institutions providing 90 articulation programs across six states, including 17 in New York and 15 in Pennsylvania.
The college continues to evaluate course offerings to give students access to in-demand degrees, she said, and is exploring potential programs “ ... not just in the graduate space, but also in the undergraduate degree and certification areas, in disciplines such as the imaging sciences, physician assistant studies, healthcare administration and massage therapy. We are excited about these programs and know they would be excellent additions.”
Brennan-Barry touted Northeast’s focus on hands-on practice and the growing number of places where students can gain experience not only in College-run health centers across the state but in community clinics, private practices and Veterans Administration and Department of Defense medical centers.
Embracing new technology like the college’s new Force Assessment Simulation Technology Lab that opened in the fall and its Computerized Anatomy Resource Lab — “the CARL” — that opened in January is another way to attract students, who desire cutting-edge technology coupled with more traditional teaching methods.
And, she added that reducing the cost of on-campus housing and implementing other lifestyle “perks” like planting thousands of new trees, shrubs and plants and adding walking trails only help to make a Northeast educational experience more attractive.
In terms of Northeast’s noticeable enrollment dip that began in 2018, Brennan-Barry noted that Northeast enacted a planned teach-out and closure of its Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine program, which affected enrollment numbers in addition to other factors like demographics and Covid-19.