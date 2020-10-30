CLIFTON SPRINGS — Renee Tilburg’s artistic flair extends beyond cutting hair.
The storefront of Artistic Hair, her 15 W. Main St. salon, is bedecked in all things pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
For Tilburg, the decorating project is personal. Her mother, Darlene Cole of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, successfully battled breast cancer and was a 19-year survivor until she died of metastatic colon cancer last month at age 71.
Tilburg enjoys sprucing up her storefront for different occasions; last year, she brought the pink breast cancer theme to life for the first time. She was interested in calling attention to early detection because of the extra 19 years she got to spend with her mother after her diagnosis in her early 50s.
“I called her my rock star,” said Tilburg, who lives in the village of Manchester. “She’s the toughest lady I have ever met. She just did what she had to do.”
That included a lumpectomy, radiation and chemotherapy, as well as lymphedema.
The storefront has two window display areas adjacent to the center door. To the right is the pink tableau — complete with large pink hearts, tutus, a T-shirt, sunglasses, purse, paper pumpkins and large sign calling for hope. A small chalkboard features a message in Tilburg’s handwriting to “get screened for you, for your family.”
The pink theme continues inside, where Tilburg and her fellow stylists wear pink face masks, pink hair scrunchies and buttons. She hands out pins to survivors and welcomes the chatter the window has elicited.
“It is generating a lot of conversation, and that’s important to me,” Tilburg said, adding the window is serves as a reminder for women who may have delayed their mammograms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her husband lent a hand bringing the window to life this year, given October came so soon on the heels of her mother’s Sept. 16 death.
“I needed help,” she said.
Last March, Tilburg, who has owned the salon for four years, decorated the window in a blue theme for colon cancer awareness. However, COVID shut that down early, so she plans an encore next year.
She feels calling attention to early cancer screening is an apt way to honor her mother’s memory.
“I just think it’s important,” Tilburg said. “It gave me extra time to spend with her.”