SENECA FALLS — Break out the big hats, bow ties, and mint juleps.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame is planning a Kentucky Derby Viewing Party and fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. May 6 at the Pumphouse, 2161 Lake Road in Seneca Falls — and decorated jockey Julie Krone will join the party as a special guest.
Krone was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs in 2000, and the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls in 2013. Those two honors prompted National Women’s Hall of Fame officials to invite her to their May 6 fundraising day.
Krone has accepted and plans to attend.
“Who doesn’t watch the Kentucky Derby?” Krone said Monday from her California home. “It’s the best horse race of the year. I can always find a watch party with friends each year, and I’m honored to come to Seneca Falls for this year’s race and to help the Women’s Hall of Fame.”
She said this will be her first time back to Seneca Falls since her 2013 induction.
“I can’t wait to see the new Hall of Fame building,” she said. “I have a brick from the old mill that I’m going to put on my fireplace here.
“I’m excited to see the new Hall and enjoy the race party and help the Hall raise some money. I’m looking forward to being there for the Derby.”
Krone said she has no favorite to root for in this year’s 149th Run for the Roses
“Maybe when it gets closer and I see who’s running and any last-minute changes,” she offered.
Asked if she plans to wear a big hat, Krone said she will pass. “Those hats are to keep the sun out of your face when outdoors,” she said with a laugh.
Cate Masterson of the Racing Museum and Hall of Fame said 2023 is a year of commemorating special anniversaries in thoroughbred horse racing. She noted it is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s sweep of the Triple Crown and the 30th anniversary of Krone’s historic victory aboard Colonial Affairs in the 1993 Belmont Stakes. With that win, she became the first female jockey to win a Triple Crown race.
Masterson added that 2023 also marks the 20th anniversary of Krone becoming the first woman to win a Breeders’ Cup race. She also gained fame for being the first female jockey to win five races in one day.
Krone retired in 2004 with 3,704 victories, the most by a woman.
She grew up on a small horse farm in Benton Harbor, Mich., and began riding horses at an early age. Now 59, she co-authored her autobiography, “Riding For My Life,” in 1995.
“Julie continues to inspire everyone in the sport of racing, especially the next generation of young girls and women who dream of following in her footsteps,” Masterson said.
Tickets for the viewing party to watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby are $48 a person, with all proceeds benefiting the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Drinks and traditional Derby fare will be served. For information, call 315-568-8060.