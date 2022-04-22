CANANDAIGUA — For 56 years, Catholic men and women — parishioners and clergy alike — from the Diocese of Rochester have been able to spend quiet, spiritual contemplation at Notre Dame Retreat House on Foster Road.
That will end in August 2023.
The Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province have owned and operated Notre Dame since it was built in 1967. However, the combination of staffing issues and money has forced the Redemptorists to sell the 100-acre property overlooking Canandaigua Lake.
For nearly seven years, the Rev. Joseph Jones has been rector and director of Notre Dame. He said it is more and more expensive to operate the retreat house when operating costs continue to rise, along with needed capital improvements for the 55-year-old building.
“I regret to have to inform all of you that on March 1 of this year I received an official notification from the Redemptorist provincial of the Baltimore Province stating that as of Aug. 1, 2023, its ministry as a retreat center must come to an end,” Jones wrote in a letter to friends of the retreat house. “The reasons for this are varied and include both financial difficulties and an unfortunate lack of priestly manpower needed to continue this ministry.”
The Redemptorists have strict rules for staffing Notre Dame. Jones said when he joined, almost 900 men were part of the province. Today, that number is down to about 120, and at least half of them are 80 or older.
Jones is 74.
The rules state that five Redemptorist priests in a community is ideal and three is an acceptable minimum. Two of the three Redemptorists at Notre Dame, including Jones, are scheduled to be transferred this August, a requirement after eight years of serving in a community.
The property is an agricultural and residential zone in the town of Canandaigua and is assessed at $3.3 million. It is tax-exempt.
If marketed, it likely would generate considerable interest because of its location. Part of the property is leased for farming; it has several acres in woodlands.
The Redemptorists were founded by St. Alphonsus Liguori in 1732 in Naples, Italy. They expanded their ministry to America in 1832, sending missionaries to many places, including Rochester.
In 1921, the Redemptorists gave annual retreats at St. Bernard’s Seminary in Rochester. In 1926, they bought property in Geneva, on Seneca Lake, and started the first retreat house in the Diocese of Rochester. That retreat house moved to Rochester in 1956 before relocating to Canandaigua 11 years later.