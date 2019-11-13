PENN YAN — Following a pair of recent workshops, the Yates County Legislature will have a Nov. 21 public hearing on the proposed 2020 county budget.
County Treasurer/Budget Officer Winona “Nonie” Flynn, also acting county administrator, said the hearing will be at 6 p.m. in the legislative chambers. The board is expected to vote on the budget after the hearing.
Flynn said the proposed tax levy is approximately $16.5 million, up about $82,000 (.5 percent) from the current levy of about $16.4 million. The property tax rate, currently at $6.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value, is projected to be $5.99 per $1,000.
Flynn said the levy increase is well below a 3.5-percent increase allowed under the state’s tax cap formula. She added that the tax rate has gone down more than 13 percent from the $6.90 per $1,000 rate seen in 2015.
Proposed spending in next year’s budget is approximately $46 million, a more than 3 percent increase over the current budget of $44.3 million.