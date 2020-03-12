WATERLOO — Former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio can’t guarantee that Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be the state’s first designated veterans cemetery, but he likes its chances.
“We think logic would dictate Sampson is the first one,” Nozzolio told the Seneca County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday night. “No other plan is further ahead than ours.”
Nozzolio, who retired in 2016 after 24 years representing the 54th Senate District, is now chairing a committee working toward getting Sampson the state designation. A number of committee members were on hand as Nozzolio played a short video for the board and those attending the meeting.
The Sampson cemetery opened in 2011, on 162 acres of the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base in Romulus, and has been in full compliance with national veterans cemetery standards from the start. Nozzolio gave a lot of that credit to Bill Yale, who has been the cemetery’s director since day one.
“We are blessed to have him,” Nozzolio said.
The committee was formed last November, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced — on Veterans Day — that he is committed to having the state’s first veterans cemetery. Nozzolio said New York is one of the few states in the country that doesn’t have one now.
“I guess it’s better late than never,” Nozzolio said. “It seems to be a seamless transition for Sampson to go to a state cemetery. The word is out.”
The Sampson cemetery was started largely with $6 million in state funds that Nozzolio helped secure while in the Senate. He said there have been about 700 burials there to date, and the land has the capacity for approximately 100,000 burials.
“It’s really a turnkey operation at this point,” he said. “We have the infrastructure in place.”
Nozzolio said a state committee, which includes active and retired military personnel, is now looking into possible locations for the state cemetery. He added that there has been some interest from Oneida County and downstate.
“I’d like to think we have a great chance ... but there are always politics,” he said.
In other board matters:
• CORONAVIRUS — The board heard from Vickie Swinehart, the county’s director of public health, on what has been leading the national news on a daily basis. She said despite the rising number of cases in the U.S. and worldwide, and the increasing death toll, 80 percent of the cases are mild.
“It’s not as bad as it sounds, but we will likely see it here,” she said. “You are hearing the worst cases on the news.”
As of Tuesday, Swinehart said there were 173 confirmed cases in New York — most in Westchester County and other downstate areas. There were no confirmed cases in Seneca County.
Swinehart said people are only getting tested if they show symptoms of the virus, and due to limited supply the public is being asked not to buy masks. She said basic hygiene, such as frequent hand-washing and staying home if you are sick, are the best ways to prevent it from spreading.
Swinehart said her staff is meeting with groups to get the message out.