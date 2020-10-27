NEWARK — Kindness and caring highlighted Denim Day/Go Pink Day Oct. 16, as Newark Central School District staff members raised $1,175 for two colleagues who are battling breast cancer.
Lisa Spencer, who teaches English as a new language at Kelley School, and Kerri Levine, Newark Central School District’s Director of Pupil Services, co-coordinators of the event, were thrilled to report that nearly $200 more was raised in this year’s event compared to 2019.
“We work in an amazing district,” Spencer and Levine said. “Many people even contributed more than the $5 asked. Thanks to all for your continued support of Denim Day.”
To participate, staff donated $5 for the right to wear jeans and or pink Oct. 16 in support of breast cancer awareness. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“Last year, we raised almost $1,000 as a staff,” said Spencer, who has been a coordinator of the event for 20 years, in a flyer to staff members ahead of the event. “We collaborated with the Newark Teachers’ Association and donated the proceeds to the American Cancer Society during the Walk for a Cure. Other years, we have donated to local organizations such as Embrace Your Sisters. In addition, we have also donated to staff members who are currently battling breast cancer, which is what we are planning on doing this year.”