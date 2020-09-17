ALBANY — Two of the region’s legislators pushing for the state to ease restrictions on visits to nursing homes say they are happy to hear changes are coming, but are stressing that the modifications don’t go far enough.
On Tuesday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced that nursing homes in New York will be allowed to resume limited visitations for facilities that have had no COVID-19 cases for at least 14 straight days. That is reduced from the 28-day guidelines previously set by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said Zucker.
The order goes into effect today (Thursday).
With the change, approximately 500 of the state’s 613 nursing homes will be allowed to accept visitors, said Zucker.
“We understand how trying it has been for New Yorkers to not see their loved ones and the challenges they’ve had to endure during this unprecedented pandemic,” he said in a press release. “The number of nursing homes that have taken the necessary steps to protect residents from the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 while working to reopen to outside visitors, shows that adhering to the DOH visitation guideline is the smart and cautious approach to allowing visitations. We continue to be guided by science and concern for residents’ welfare and will monitor nursing homes that host visitors, to make sure this action does not lead to an increase in cases.”
Two of the region’s state legislators lauded the moves, saying they were made in response to public pressure, but indicated that more changes on nursing home visitations are needed.
“The state’s decision to ease visitation restrictions for nursing homes came as a result of the efforts of families from our area and across the state who have fought for the health and well-being of their loved ones,” said State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54, Canandaigua. “Our work, however, is not yet done. I will continue to advocate for the needs of our nursing home residents and their families, with guidance from local staff. They are the experts and understand how important visitation is to the mental and physical health of the residents they care for.”
Added State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130, Lyons: “We have been working really hard for this. It is not perfect, but it is a start. Thank you to my colleagues, other individuals and all of the families who spoke up about what a hardship this was putting on their loved ones.”
While the state is reducing by half the number of days a facility must remain COVID-19-free, restrictions remain, including the need for nursing home visitors to present a verified negative COVID-19 test within the last seven days.
The health department said visitation “must be refused by the facility if the individual fails to present a negative test result, exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms or does not pass screening questions.”
Also, said the health department, the number of visitors to the nursing home must not exceed 10 percent of the resident population at any time and only two visitors will be allowed per resident at any one time.
Additionally, visitors must undergo temperature checks, wear face coverings and socially distance during the visit, while visitors under 18 are prohibited.
The easing of nursing home visit restrictions by the health department mirrors a revised visitation policy for adult care facilities and pediatric skilled nursing facilities put into place last week.