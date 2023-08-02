As of Wednesday afternoon, the union representing nurses for Rochester Regional Health was threatening a 48-hour strike, starting Thursday morning.
However, nurses at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital are not among them.
In a letter to the editor published in today’s edition of the Times, Richard “Chip” Davis, chief executive officer for RRH, and Tammy Snyder, president and CEO of Rochester General Hospital, said that since October the hospital administration has had more than 15 bargaining sessions with the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals.
“Despite making progress in the negotiations, RUNAP’s leadership has decided to strike from 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, through 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. This disappointing decision could hurt our nurses, the hospital, and the community,” Davis and Snyder wrote. “We don’t want a strike, and don’t believe anything we have done at the bargaining table warrants a strike.”
Rochester media has reported on negotiations to avert a strike by nearly 900 RRH nurses.
“We’re out here fighting for our patients,” said Carmen Camelio, RUNAP president, told Spectrum News. “If we have to strike in order to advocate for our patients, that’s what we’re doing.”
While Rochester General Hospital is the flagship hospital for the RRH system, it also includes Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
Cristina Domingues, a public relations advisor for RRH at the local hospitals, told the Times that nurses at those hospitals will not be on the picket lines.
“The strike action is limited to Rochester General Hospital and does not impact any other facility within the Rochester Regional Health network,” RRH said on its website. “Our other hospitals and healthcare facilities continue to operate as usual, ensuring uninterrupted access to quality patient care for our community.”
Davis and Snyder said last year RRH lost money — $145 million — for the first time in its 10-year history. They are projecting a $150 million deficit this year.
“While we hope our nurses will continue coming to work and caring for their patients, RGH is fully prepared to continue providing the highest quality care and uninterrupted access for our patients and the community. Patients with scheduled procedures, tests, or exams at RGH should plan on showing up as scheduled, and anyone who needs to use RGH’s emergency department should do so as well,” they wrote. “If the strike occurs, RGH will maintain regular business hours and has contracted a nationally respected agency to hire hundreds of replacement nurses who have been carefully screened, selected, and trained on RGH’s systems and protocols. All replacement nurses meet or exceed licensing and credentialing requirements.”
Camelio told Spectrum News that he is hopeful an agreement can be reached. If not, RRH nurses will go on strike for 48 hours beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, citing concerns over safety, salary, and more.
“What we’re going to show them is why they need staff nurses,” Camelio said. “They think they’re going to be able to operate business as usual with a lot of replacement nurses. What they’re going to find is if they don’t keep their nurses happy, if they don’t have a safe working environment, we’ve been losing nurses for a long time or we wouldn’t be in this situation. And what’s going to happen, what they’re going to understand is, if they lose the rest of us they’re in a heap of trouble.”