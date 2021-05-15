RUSH — The New York Museum of Transportation will reopen with a new schedule of events and trolley rides, starting Sunday.
Special event dates and days when trolley rides will operate are listed at www.nymtmuseum.org. Attendance on trolley ride days and special event days is restricted and reservations are required.
The museum houses a collection of 14 trolley cars, several highway and horse-drawn vehicles, three model railroads, the Midtown Plaza Monorail, and numerous exhibits celebrating the transportation history of the area. In the gallery a video presents the Rochester Subway in color, and a gift shop caters to the needs of all ages and interests.
Face coverings are required in the museum and on the ride.
Tickets on trolley ride days are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 65 or older, and $6 for children 3-12. On non-ride days, the cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children 3-12.
The museum at 6393 E. River Road is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.