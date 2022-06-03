ALBANY — In an eleventh-hour decision, the state Senate has approved a two-year moratorium on new and renewed permits for some cryptocurrency operations, although it won't affect the Greenidge Generation plant on the shores of Seneca Lake.
The Senate, which wasn't expected to vote on the measure before the end of the legislative session this week, passed the bill in a 36-27 vote Thursday night. Sens. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Tom O'Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, voted against the bill, while Sen. Samra Brouk, D-55 of Rochester — her district includes western Ontario County — voted yes.
The state Assembly approved similar legislation in late April. It now goes to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has not indicated if she will sign it into law.
"The bill language plainly states, and the bill's original sponsor has confirmed, that the legislation will not apply to Greenidge's operations," Greenidge officials said in a statement. "Should the legislation be signed into law, our fully permitted power generation and cryptocurrency data center in Dresden will continue to operate without interruption."
"Even though the moratorium doesn't directly impact existing cryptomines like Greenidge Generation ... this bill passing shows that New Yorkers don't want cryptomining hurting our local businesses and setting us back in our fight against climate change," said Joseph Campbell, president of Seneca Lake Guardian, one of the environmental groups opposed to the Greenidge operation.