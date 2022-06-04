ALBANY — While admitting it won’t affect the Greenidge Generation plant in Yates County, environmental groups are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to back a moratorium on permits for some cryptocurrency operations that has been approved by both houses of the state Legislature.
The state Senate approved the moratorium Thursday night by a 36-27 vote. Sens. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, voted against the bill, while Sen. Samra Brouk, D-55 of Rochester — her district includes western Ontario County — voted yes.
The state Assembly approved similar legislation in April. It now goes to Hochul, who has not indicated if she will sign it into law.
“Even though the moratorium doesn’t directly impact existing cryptomines like Greenidge Generation ... this bill passing shows New Yorkers don’t want cryptomining hurting our local businesses and setting us back in our fight against climate change,” said Joseph Campbell, president of Seneca Lake Guardian, one of the environmental groups opposed to Greenidge’s bitcoin operation.
If signed into law, the legislation would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed permits for proof-of-work cryptomining operations at fossil fuel-burning power plants. It would also require the state Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct a full Environmental Impact Assessment in a year’s time on cryptomining operations and how they affect New York’s ability to meet the climate goals mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
In a statement sent to media outlets Friday, Greenidge officials said their facility is unaffected by the legislation. Specifically, they said a section of the bill indicates the moratorium — if passed by Hochul — would apply to all permits or renewal applications filed after such date.
“The bill language plainly states, and the bill’s original sponsor has confirmed, that the legislation will not apply to Greenidge’s operations,” the statement said. “Should the legislation be signed into law, our fully permitted power generation and cryptocurrency data center in Dresden will continue to operate without interruption.
“Greenidge’s renewal application was filed March 5, 2021, and the application was formally recognized by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 2021. Greenidge’s New York facility would therefore not be impacted by this bill.”
The bill’s passage comes as the DEC reviews Greenidge’s applications to renew its emission permits. Public hearings on the applications were held last fall, including more than 4,000 written comments; environmental groups said previously 98% of those comments opposed renewing the permits.
The DEC announced previously it has informed Greenidge officials the company needs more mitigation efforts related to greenhouse gases to meet the requirements of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
After setting dates of Jan. 31 and then March 31 for a possible decision, the DEC has pushed back its decision date to June 30.
Greenidge opponents have criticized the DEC for the delay and urged the agency to deny the permits.
In a news release, the opponents noted that Hochul accepted a $40,000 campaign donation recently from Ashton Soniat, chairman and CEO of Coinmint, which operates one of the world’s largest cryptomining facilities in Massena.
“Gov. Hochul has already twice delayed a decision on Greenidge, and based on her recent campaign filings, it’s clear that this is due to a courtship with the crypto industry,” Campbell said. “The Finger Lakes community sees this as a political black eye. She must prioritize everyday New Yorkers over wealthy out-of-state corporations by adopting a statewide moratorium on cryptomining and denying Greenidge Generation’s permit renewal.”