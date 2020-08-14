SENECA FALLS — The Class of 2020 at New York Chiropractic College will go down in history.
It was the first group of NYCC graduates to be celebrated during an online Commencement ceremony. The virtual graduation was held Aug. 1.
Degrees were conferred to 74 Doctor of Chiropractic students and 111 Master of Science degree students. Master’s students graduated from programs including Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, Human Anatomy and Physiology Instruction, Applied Clinical Nutrition, Diagnostic Imaging and Clinical Anatomy.
Awards for excellence in community service, leadership and clinical practice were presented to students by NYCC President Dr. Michael Mestan, who also delivered opening and closing remarks.
“Congratulations to each of you,” Mestan said. “Today the health science professions gain a very promising new addition. Your future clients, patients and students will be fortunate to have you as a mentor and a partner in their quest for health and knowledge.
“I am proud of you, I have confidence in you. And I now send you out in the world to lead, to make your own opportunities, to make life better for others and find joy in serving humanity. Congratulations on your graduation and best wishes for your next adventure.”
Many faculty and staffers provided a special video message for the graduates.
“We are living in unprecedented times and you have been chosen to help restore the quality of life of our community,” Depew Health Center Administrator Dr. Ana Stearns said.
“We’re all very proud that you represent our profession and we’re equally as proud that you represent New York Chiropractic College,” Professor Dr. Dennis Homack told students.
The entire Commencement event can be viewed online through mid-August at www.nycc.edu/commencement.
Transition ceremony for 7th-Tri students
Seventh-trimester Doctor of Chiropractic students were celebrated during a Transitions Ceremony July 31 in NYCC’s Delevan Theater.
The safely distanced, invite-only event honored the achievements of the 28 chiropractic students, and was available for family and friends to view via livestream. The event recognizes the achievements of the seventh-trimester students by honoring them with their white coats as they embark on the clinical phase of their education.
Awards were presented to recognize members of the class for achievements in academic and clinical excellence, and keynote Dr. John Hyland, chief technical advisor for the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, addressed the students in a special video message.