SENECA FALLS — New York Chiropractic College's centennial homecoming weekend, “A Centennial Celebration,” is underway and will continue through Sunday.
However, students begin the celebration early, on Thursday, with a much-anticipated presentation by 2006 alumnus Dr. Joshua Kollmann, “Building a Pro Career with Elite Athletes.” An avid competitor and triathlete, Kollmann has served as the chiropractor for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers football team and as part of the PGA Sports Medicine Team for close to a decade.
College, community and health profession leaders were set to convene Friday at the sold-out President’s Dinner at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.
Two days of workshops and presentations on the NYCC campus begin he Saturday morning with a welcome from NYCC President Michael Mestan and the keynote address, “The History of New York Chiropractic College,“ by NYCC Professor of Chiropractic Clinical Sciences Dr. William Lauretti.
Several hundred NYCC alumni and friends will enjoy a final evening of entertainment at the “Through the Decades” Centennial Celebration Dinner Saturday in the campus’s Standard Process Health & Fitness Center-Gymnasium. Music at this sold-out event will be provided by popular local band Nik and the Nice Guys.
“While times have certainly changed from our founding in 1919, our commitment to helping people reach their optimal health has not,” Mestan said in a press release. “Through scientifically sound, evidence-based practice, NYCC trains healthcare professionals to aid and empower others in their quest for a full and healthy life. We at NYCC are pleased and proud to reach this milestone in the College’s history, and we look forward to the next hundred years of academic excellence, leadership and professional best practices.”
Dr. Frank Dean founded the Columbia Institute of Chiropractic in 1919; in the 1970s it became New York Chiropractic College. In 1991 NYCC purchased the 286-acre Eisenhower College campus and moved to its current expanded location.
Health clinics, which are designed to serve their broader regional communities, were added in locations including Seneca Falls, Depew and Levittown, and collaborations with organizations such as the Veterans Administration ensured diverse opportunities for clinical education.
NYCC currently admits students in a number of programs of study, including Doctor of Chiropractic, Master of Science in Clinical Anatomy, Master of Science in Diagnostic Imaging, Master of Science in Applied Clinical Nutrition (online only) and Master of Science in Human Anatomy and Physiology Instruction (online only).