SENECA FALLS — Every streetlight in the town has been converted from fluorescent to more energy-efficient LED fixtures.
That switch-out, which was completed this month, could save the town about 50% on its electric bill for streetlights.
New York State Electric & Gas began the conversion of more than 1,100 streetlights in April.
“On behalf of the people of Seneca Falls, we are extremely excited about the recent LED conversion that has transpired throughout our community,” Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said. “The new lights are much brighter and provide more coverage throughout our streets and roads. Our experience with NYSEG was extremely positive and professional.”
Ferrara said it involved a lot of work on the part of the town but was worth it for town taxpayers. He said the 2022 town budget reflects a $40,000 reduction in street lighting.
The project included LED conversion work on all 146 streets and roads to upgrade all NYSEG-owned cobra head streetlights.
Overall, NYSEG has converted approximately 47,700 cobra head streetlights to efficient LED lights in more than 297 municipalities in its New York state service area.