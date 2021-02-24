SENECA FALLS — Seneca Housing Inc. has kicked off its 2021 fundraising campaign for two units of housing for veterans with a $1,500 donation from New York State Electric & Gas.
The major source of funds for the construction of two ground-floor handicapped accessible apartments at 11 Auburn Road will be the annual Masquerade 2021 event, scheduled for del Lago Resort & Casino on Oct. 16. The Masquerade event was scheduled for last year but was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The two proposed housing units for veterans will join Seneca Housing’s completion of an upper-floor, three-bedroom apartment at the Auburn Road location. That unit is now occupied.
“We not only serve the Finger Lakes Region as the local utility, but we’re members of this community and it’s important for us to support our neighbors,” said Norma O’Connor, government and community relations specialist at NYSEG. “Seneca Housing was nominated by an employee to receive this grant because the work they do to provide rental assistance is vital, especially now during the pandemic when there is an increased need.”
Melissa Nesbitt, executive director of Seneca Housing, said “the generosity of our community partners such as NYSEG is incredibly heart-warming, especially during these difficult times.”
Founded in 1972, Seneca Housing has a long history of helping county residents live in safe, decent and affordable housing.
NYSEG will provide more than 20 health and welfare organizations across its service area with grants, including Seneca Housing, in 2021.