GENEVA — New York State Electric & Gas Corp. apparently didn’t learn its lesson when it comes to Dan McGowan of One Mile Road.
For a second time, a Waterloo Town Court has ordered the utility company to refund state and county sales tax McGowan was charged for a capital improvement at a property he owns.
The retired Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor said he had a commercial building constructed at 213 Lyons Road — or Route 14 north — in Geneva in 2006. It had a meter box installed and underground lines running to the nearby transformer, but they were not connected, McGowan said, because it was used for storage.
Last September, a new tenant, a subcontractor for Spectrum Cable, asked that the building be powered up so that the tenant could hook its aerial diesel trucks up at night.
On Oct. 4, McGowan said he asked NYSEG for a meter and to hook the lines to the transformer. He hired an electrical inspection service to check over the infrastructure, and it reported to NYSEG on the same day. McGowan said NYSEG refused to quote him a price for the work until Oct. 22. That price was $402.05, which he immediately paid under protest because the price included county and state sales tax of $28.05.
In June 2016, McGowan sued NYSEG in Waterloo Town Court’s small claims court after he was charged $1,011.41 in sales tax for the installation of a new utility pole and 50 feet of wire for a commercial property he owns at 225 Lyons Road. The parcel formerly housed Fastenal Inc. and now houses Finger Lakes Fiberglass,.
Former Waterloo Town Justice Christopher Folk agreed McGowan was illegally charged state and county sales tax for the new pole and wire. Folk ordered NYSEG to reimburse him $1,011.41 in sales tax, plus 9 percent interest and court costs.
In the 2016 case, McGowan was told the new pole would cost $5,000. In addition, there were labor costs of $7,800, $700 in related equipment and more than $1,000 in sales tax. McGowan told NYSEG that sales tax was illegal, but his new tenant was pushing to get into the building so he paid the bill and then sued. He said he wrote three complaints to the state Public Service Commission and appealed to the state Department of Taxation.
McGowan said the Taxation Department agreed there should be no sales tax charges on a capital improvement. He pointed that out to NYSEG, but the company would not drop the sales tax charge, refusing to file the form exempting him from the tax.
McGowan said he told NYSEG officials in Border City of the 2016 case in which the company had to refund the sales tax to him. He said NYSEG insisted the full bill had be paid if the meter was to be installed, and he said he paid the whole bill Oct. 22. NYSEG deposited his check Oct. 28 and the meter box was installed on Nov. 21.
He again filed a claim in small claims court. Waterloo Town Justice Conrad Struzik ordered NYSEG to repay the $28.05 sales tax, plus $10 in court costs, on Jan. 8 of this year.
“To date, I have not received NYSEG’s check, but I expect it shortly,” McGowan said. “NYSEG is just one of the utility companies owned by Avangrid. It is a monopoly, which I believe has been pillaged by venture capitalists, mostly foreign.”
He said he enjoyed the fight, “but most people would roll over and pay the sales tax. It’s tough.”
He added that most consumers are unaware of the law or are unwilling to go to court to get their money back.
“It is not easy to fight abuse by a large monopoly like NYSEG,” he said. “But local citizens should know their rights and how to use local courts to uphold them.”
NYSEG officials in Binghamton did not respond to a request for a comment.