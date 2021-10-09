BINGHAMTON — As cold-weather season draws closer, New York State Electric & Gas is reminding customers that enrollment for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program is now open. Additionally, applications also are being accepted for the federally-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides rent and utility relief payments.
“There are many state and federal programs currently available, with many offering assistance on past due energy bills,” said Scott Baker, NYSEG vice president of customer service. “I encourage customers to look into these programs to see if they qualify and take advantage of them.”
Customers who anticipate the need for heating assistance should take action now to determine their eligibility for HEAP and get enrolled.
The enrollment period opened Oct. 1.
HEAP assists low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. Those eligible may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year and could also be eligible for emergency HEAP benefits if they are in danger of running out of fuel. Eligibility and benefits are based on a number of factors, including income, household size, the primary heating source and the presence of a household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older, or is disabled permanently.
New York state also announced a new customer assistance program to support customers with past due energy expenses. The Regular Arrears Supplement HEAP benefit is now available to HEAP-eligible customers and is a one-time benefit based on the actual amount of current utility arrears, up to a maximum of $10,000 per applicant household.
Additional support through ERAP is available for customers who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible New York renters can receive up to 12 months of past due energy expenses, as well as past rent expenses. OTDA began accepting applications for ERAP Sept. 15.
For more information on how to apply for HEAP, including the necessary income qualifications, visit the New York State OTDA website’s HEAP section. For more information on ERAP qualifications and how to apply, go to the New York state OTDA website’s ERAP section or call 844-NY1RENT.