BIG FLATS — State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, said he has been appointed the top Republican on the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations, which is taking part in upcoming hearings with the Assembly on COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York.
O’Mara said he was appointed by new Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt.
Republicans in the Senate and Assembly, as well as Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, have repeatedly criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Health Department’s decision to allow recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes. They said it led to thousands of deaths.
The Cuomo administration insists that nursing home workers spread COVID-19 in care facilities, not the recovering patients released from hospitals.
Republicans, including O’Mara, have repeatedly called for independent investigations into the since-rescinded policy.
The directive was intended to help free up hospital beds for the sickest patients as cases surged. But relatives, patient advocates and nursing home administrators have blamed the policy for helping spread the virus among the state’s most fragile residents.
O’Mara said he welcomed the appointment to the Investigations Committee and looks forward to the upcoming hearings on nursing homes, set for early August.
He said Senate Democratic leaders have resisted calls by Senate Republicans to use the committee’s subpoena powers to compel testimony from the governor and top administration officials.
“Simply settling for the findings of an in-house report on the COVID-19 nursing home crisis from Gov. Cuomo’s own Department of Health is not good enough for those who have lost parents, grandparents and other loved ones,” he said. “The governor’s response to our calls for an independent investigation as politically motivated is disingenuous and disrespectful to these grieving families. The seniors who have died and their families deserve to have an unbiased and independent inquiry into the actions of the Department of Health, and they should know if any mistakes were made. There is nothing political about uncovering the truth.”