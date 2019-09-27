MIDDLESEX — A concerned landowner in this Yates County community has been told that trees on his property tested positive for the fungus that causes oak wilt.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced this week that samples from two of the oak trees sent to the Cornell Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic tested positive for the disease.
This is the first time oak wilt has been confirmed in Yates County. Yates joins Ontario, Kings, Suffolk and Schenectady counties as having oak wilt; the Ontario County case occurred in the town of Canandaigua.
DEC officials said the current treatment method is to remove the infected trees, as well as any nearby oaks that could become infected. A quarantine district prohibiting the movement of oak materials out of the immediate area will be established.
Aerial and ground surveys will be conducted over the next few weeks to try and identify additional trees that may be infected. Impacted property owners will be contacted with information about oak wilt and provided with information on how to help protect uninfected oak trees.
DEC will remove infected trees in the fall and winter months. Surveys will resume in early summer, when dead trees and signs of the fungus may be more apparent.
Oak wilt is caused by a fungus named Bretziella fagacerum. It is a serious problem in the eastern United States, killing thousands of oaks each year in forests, woodlots and home landscapes. As the tree tries to defend itself, it produces gummy plugs to restrict the movement of the fungus. These plugs, along with the growing fungus, prevent water from moving through the tree. As water movement within the tree is slowed, the leaves wilt and drop off and, eventually, the tree dies.
Oak wilt is spread during the spring by insects that are attracted to plugs in the trees.
DEC is asking the public to report the death of a tree over a short period of time, especially in July and August, to the Forest Health Information Line at 1-866-640-0652.