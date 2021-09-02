OAKS CORNERS — The Oaks Corners Volunteer Fire Company is getting more than $138,000 to replace aging air packs.
The $138,095 grant was announced recently in a news release issued by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
In this latest round of funding, more than $11 million is going to nearly 100 fire departments in the state through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters program.
Oaks Corners Fire Chief Zach Rey said the money will be used to replace 20 air packs for interior firefighters, 40 air bottles, and one rapid intervention team pack. Rey added that the fire department will have to provide a smaller amount of funding.
“We have applied several times over the last two or three years for this funding,” Rey said. “Without this money, we would not be able to get new air packs and would have to extend the life of our current ones.”