CANANDAIGUA — In what is being called another step toward rebuilding morale in the sheriff’s office, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors has approved a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the union representing officers who have been working without a new contract for more than a year.
The agreement, which covers Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024, was passed unanimously at Thursday’s board meeting. Details of the pact were not disclosed and county officials were not available Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday.
Supervisor Dave Baker, who chairs the board’s Ways & Means Committee, praised the county’s negotiating team for its work. Talks also involved interim Sheriff Phil Povero and the leaders of the union, officially called the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association.
“Morale has turned around in the sheriff’s office. It’s not necessarily where it needs to be, but it is on the upward trajectory,” Baker said. “This agreement is part of that — a CBA (collective bargaining agreement) that is a win-win for both sides.”
The union, which represents deputies, sergeants and criminal investigators, was critical of then-Sheriff Kevin Henderson before he resigned last fall. Union officials said he created a “toxic culture” in the department, and officers left for other police agencies at an “unprecedented rate” during Henderson’s nearly three-year tenure.
The union represents about 80 full- and part-time officers. Many members of the PBA were called on to relay their experiences about the policies and culture of the sheriff’s office under Henderson during an investigation.
The union said during Henderson’s tenure, lateral transfers — officers leaving the sheriff’s department for other police agencies — numbered 17 since 2019. Union officials said that is more than during the entire 28 years of Povero’s administration before he retired at the end of 2018.
During an August 2021 interview with a Times reporter on an unrelated topic, about two months before he resigned, Henderson blamed the exodus of officers on the county not making the salaries and benefits of deputies competitive with nearby police departments. Specifically, he said agencies in suburban Rochester communities were offering starting salaries of approximately $10,000 more than Ontario County was offering.
Before Henderson resigned, the union said the full-time road patrol was budgeted for 45 positions but only had 26 deputies. They said several other deputies were leaving and several more were looking for positions elsewhere, leading to staff shortages and overtime pay.
County officials praised Chief Deputy John Falbo, the highest-ranking member of the sheriff’s office after Henderson and Undersheriff Dave resigned, for his leadership until Povero was named interim sheriff. Povero later appointed Falbo undersheriff.
Baker said the sheriff’s office has a full contingent of candidates in the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy.
“If they graduate and get through field officer training, which we expect they will, we will have a full road patrol,” he said. “That is a step in the right direction.”
“There is interest in people returning or coming to our sheriff’s office,” board Chairman Jack Marren added. “We still have a ways to go, but this is a positive step.”