CANANDAIGUA — By a slim margin after much debate, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors has approved a measure opposing the relocation of asylum seekers from New York City to the county.
Dozens of county residents saw the debate and vote (see accompanying box) during Thursday’s board meeting. The issue also was discussed at length at the board’s June 1 meeting, when a similar measure was laid over by city of Canandaigua supervisor Dave Baker.
Some board committees looked at the issue again after that meeting, resulting in two resolutions Thursday. The first included wording “expressing concern with the uncoordinated relocation of individuals in need of emergency assistance from New York City to Ontario County.”
“I applaud the committees for their work on this, but in my opinion it does not go far enough,” Richmond Supervisor Daryl Marshall said. “Not one board member here wants to turn them away, but the county is not prepared to care for these individuals ... in terms of where they will stay, how they will be fed, or medicine. We need to have a plan in place and this resolution does not include that plan.”
Marshall and others favored the second resolution, which opposes the relocation of those people. The measure also includes provisions that asylum seekers cannot displace county residents in need of emergency services, the fiscal burden for housing asylum seekers cannot be paid for by the county, and that public health concerns are addressed in the event of relocation.
As he did several weeks ago, Baker took issue with the resolution and provisions.
“In the three weeks since we talked here, how many buses have showed up here with people looking for a place to live? None. Where is this crisis? We are manufacturing a crisis,” he said. “We should be telling New York City we are here to help. We can’t turn them down. We need to embrace those looking for a better life. These resolutions have no teeth.”
Several county residents spoke on the issue before the vote. Some favored the resolutions and others were opposed, saying asylum seekers are simply looking for a better life including employment in upstate New York counties.
There were some catcalls after Phelps Supervisor Norm Teed spoke. In his comments, Teed said it can take a county resident up to a year to get a pistol permit after a background check.
“I am all for legal immigration ... but you can’t tell me that the 70,000 people in New York City that have come across [the border] have had a background check and they are OK. It’s crazy. There is no way that can happen,” he said. “Maybe if we stop paying people not to work, we can get some employees.”