CANANDAIGUA — Talk of the Ontario County Landfill possibly staying open beyond its expected closure date in 2028 isn’t sitting well with many Geneva residents.
Two of them gave an earful to the county Board of Supervisors at its Thursday meeting.
“The existence and continuing growth of the landfill is the single worst event and condition I can remember in this area,” said city resident Sam Bonney, a retired attorney and longtime landfill critic. “I live on Route 14 in the city. Garbage trucks go by all day with their stink. The landfill is ugly and depressing to those driving by it.”
Bonney is a member of the Finger Lakes Zero Waste Coalition, which successfully fought a plan years ago to pipe leachate from the landfill on Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca to Geneva’s wastewater treatment plan. The leachate goes to Canandaigua.
Bonney also referenced a recent survey of Seneca residents. Sixty percent said they favor a future for the landfill beyond 2028, although that decision will be made by the county.
“With all due respect to the town of Seneca, the survey by the town supervisor should be given little weight in your decision about closing the landfill,” Bonney said. “Farmers are dead-set against keeping the landfill open past 2028.”
Seneca Supervisor Drew Wickham was not at the meeting. He previously said the Town Board will view the survey as directional in nature but not necessarily representative of the board’s stance that will be shared with the county in the coming months.
Bonney noted that the company running the landfill since 2003, Casella Waste Systems, agreed to close the landfill in 2028 when it is expected to reach capacity. He believes keeping it open will hurt tourism.
“There is nothing about a huge, stinking pile of garbage that attracts anyone to our area,” he said. “Please get your priorities straight and think about the vineyards, wineries and tourism, and about our environment,” he said.
City resident Eileen Buckley also voiced opposition to the landfill staying open, claiming it takes in sludge from Canada and downstate New York as well as contaminated soil. She noted the millions of dollars Casella pays the county and town as part of a host agreement.
“Is that the best we can do in terms of developing income in our county and industry — allowing people to bring their garbage to us?” Buckley asked. “Our economy will nosedive if we keep this landfill open.”
Buckley said she has heard talk of the landfill possibly remaining open until 2040.
“I urge you to talk to your children and grandchildren and get their views,” she said. “It has often been said that necessity is the mother of invention. If we know the landfill is closing in 2028, solutions will occur. It’s happening across the country.”
In other board matters:
• FAREWELL — The board honored outgoing Geneva city Supervisor Dom Vedora, who is resigning effective Sept. 1 after nearly 10 years on the board.
“You are a fighter and an original,” fellow city Supervisor Lou Guard told Vedora. “They don’t built them like you anymore.”
Fellow supervisors applauded Vedora, a frequent landfill critic, for his advocacy for city residents. He also served on the committee that investigated allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office.
“We had some spirited discussions,” said West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell, who chaired the committee. “Your time and contributions were extremely valuable to all of us.”
In a ceremony at the end of the meeting, Vedora received a county resolution of appreciation as well as a state proclamation from Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan. He represented Manchester on the county board and sat next to Vedora for many years.
While she wasn’t at the meeting, state Sen. Pam Helming sent a proclamation honoring Vedora. Helming is also a former member of the county board.
• PANEL — The board approved a search committee to look for a new director of the county Veterans Service Agency. Jeremy Marshall, who had the job for nearly 10 years, left earlier this year for a city manager’s job in Nebraska.
On the committee is Michele Smith, the county’s director of human resources; Geneva city Supervisor James Petropoulos; Naples Supervisor Tamara Hicks; Alissa Bubb, deputy county administrator; Jeff Rougeux, the county’s director of probation and community corrections; and Eileen Tiberio, commissioner of Social Services.