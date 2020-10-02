CANANDAIGUA — Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, the Ontario County Board of Elections will be open for business in a newly renovated and expanded office at 74 Ontario St.
For the past two years, the board has been operating in temporary space on County Road 48 in Hopewell while a $14.8 million renovation and expansion project was being done at 74 Ontario St. That project also includes space for the sheriff’s office administration, as well as other uses.
County officials said the Board of Elections’ move back to its original location will be in time for early voting in this year’s election.
“We are pleased to be back at our original location, and in time for a unique election season,” Charlie Evangelista, Democratic board commissioner, said in a press release. “Due to the pandemic and anticipated high voter turnout for the presidential election, we are taking steps to ensure safe and expanded polling opportunities for our registered voters.”
“This year, voters have several options to consider when voting in the general election,” added Michael Northrup, Republican board commissioner. “Registered voters may cast ballots early, they can submit an absentee ballot, or they can participate in the election in a traditional fashion by voting in person at their polling site on Election Day.”
• Early voting — Registered voters who choose to vote early may cast ballots from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 at one of three locations: Ontario County Board of Elections, 74 Ontario St., Canandaigua; Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor; or Geneva Housing Authority administration building, 41 Lewis St., Geneva.
Early voting hours are: Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, noon-8 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, noon-8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-6 pm.; Friday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Registered voters who want to use absentee ballots have these options:
• Completed ballots may be mailed.
• They can be dropped off at the Board of Elections office at 74 Ontario St. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• They can be dropped off during the early voting period at any of the three early polling sites Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• They can be dropped off at any Ontario County polling site on Election Day.
Information about getting an absentee ballot and Ontario County polling sites is available online at co.ontario.ny.us/107/Board-of-Elections.