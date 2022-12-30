CANANDAIGUA — The final Ontario County Board of Supervisors meeting of 2022 was one of acknowledgment and gratitude.
While he won’t be leaving the board, Jack Marren presided over his last meeting as chairman after a 10-year run. The Victor supervisor announced last month he will not seek another one-year term.
“Mutual respect and bipartisanship are two words that come to mind,” Marren said during a brief address. “Bipartisanship is not just a word but an actual culture in this county. It existed when I came on this board 14 years ago and still exists today.”
Marren, president of the New York State Association of Counties for nearly two years, told supervisors not to take that mutual respect for granted.
“We have something very special here in this county,” he said.
The board passed several resolutions of appreciation, one for Charlie Evangelista. He announced last month he would not seek reappointment as Democratic commissioner for the county Board of Elections after six years.
Evangelista, who represented the city of Geneva on the Board of Supervisors from 1994 until he was appointed elections commissioner in 2017, attended the meeting with family members. Several supervisors praised Evangelista for his years on the board and in the elections office.
“Charlie was a great mentor and a good friend,” said city of Canandaigua Supervisor Dave Baker. “I learned a lot about the city of Geneva from him.”
Evangelista told the board the county budget was approximately $70 million when he began as a supervisor (it is $272 million next year). He added that the start of public transportation in the county and an overhaul of the sheriff’s office at 74 Ontario St. in Canandaigua were major projects he was proud to see happen.
The board also approved a resolution of appreciation for outgoing city of Geneva Supervisor James Petropoulos, who was appointed by City Council in March to replace Greg Bendzlowicz. Petropoulos lost a November election to John Pruett, a former city councilor, who will join the county board in January.
“You jumped right in and certainly left your mark,” Marren told Petropoulos. “You did an excellent job and provided some great perspective on the way we do things.”
The board also approved resolutions of appreciations for Thomas Guard and Michael McCabe, who are both retiring from the sheriff’s office after nearly 50-year careers.
Guard is the father of city of Geneva Supervisor Lou Guard. He was hired as a road patrol deputy in 1974, retired from full-time duty in 2015 and was a part-time deputy after that on the sheriff’s office background investigations unit.
McCabe was hired as a deputy in 1973, later promoted to sergeant and retired from full-time duty in 2015. Like Guard, McCabe was a part-time deputy after that on the background investigations unit.
Another resolution of appreciation was approved for Dr. Jeffrey Long of Naples, who is retiring at the end of the year after 32 years as a county coroner. Long worked extensively with the sheriff’s office and county public health department on unattended deaths.
• APPOINTMENTS — The board appointed numerous county officials at the year-end meeting. They include Albert Magnan, who will succeed Evangelista as Democratic elections commissioner through 2026.
Reappointed for new two-year terms were Jeff Harloff, the county’s longtime director of emergency management and fire coordinator; Irene Coveny, director of the Office for the Aging; and Carla Jordan, director of sustainability and solid waste management.