CANANDAIGUA — Following about 90 minutes of lively — and, at times, confusing — debate, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will not vote on a measure related to asylum seekers until later this month.
At last week’s board meeting, city of Canandaigua supervisor Dave Baker laid over a resolution that expressed concern with the unplanned relocation of asylum seekers from New York City to Ontario County. The original resolution was approved by two board committees — Government Operations and Insurance, and Ways and Means — in late May.
However, town of Canandaigua Supervisor Jared Simpson sought to add several amendments, later referred to as bullet points, to the resolution. They included:
• That public health be protected by all asylum seekers having written proof of vaccination status to prevent spread of covid and other afflictions, including sexually transmitted disease.
• That public safety be protected and asylum seekers fully vetted for legal background checks.
• That the state ensure that any transfer of asylum seekers have no negative affect on housing in Ontario County, and that no homeless people under the care of the county shall be impacted by asylum seekers.
• That the state ensure there will be no financial strain on the county, social services, or to public schools in relation to what was called “this crisis.”
“Speaking for myself, we fully respect those who are coming here and the situation they are in,” Simpson said of asylum seekers who have crossed the U.S. border and are now in New York City. “We also must understand the needs of our county residents. We have a housing crisis here ... with about 170 homeless people, give or take. It will be a challenge if we bring more people in.”
Baker took exception to the bullet points.
“Crisis? What crisis? Less than 1% of legal asylum seekers have been moved out of New York City to upstate, and they are not even close to Western New York,” Baker said. “That is 300 people out of 44,000. That is not a crisis to me. One thing that has impressed me about this board over the last 20 years is we have not played politics here. I would encourage us not to start doing that now. We need a measured response.”
“There is no room for partisanship in this chamber,” Bristol Supervisor Bob Green added.
Phelps Supervisor Norm Teed jumped into the debate at one point.
“I don’t believe most of those are asylum seekers. I can’t blame them if they want to come here to have a better life,” he said. “I can’t believe they are vetting these people who come across the border ... so we can be assured they are healthy and good citizens.
“It’s not a crisis, not yet, but why can’t we stand and prevent it from happening here? We cannot afford to have these people here. I certainly feel sorry for some of them, but our responsibility is to the residents of Ontario County.”
Geneva Supervisor Mark Venuti also took issue with the bullet points.
“We are getting into big issues we can’t solve,” he said. “The border has been a big problem for at least 20 years. These points basically say no one can come here. The thought that thousands will be flooding into Ontario County, to me, is unrealistic.”
The revised resolution also includes language that requests board Chair Todd Campbell to declare a state of emergency directing New York City and the state to not house asylum seekers in Ontario County. Campbell’s response to that provision was emphatic.
“With all due respect to all of my colleagues, it falls on my shoulders to declare a state of emergency. I am sorry, but you cannot direct me to do that,” Campbell said. “We can have a discussion, and if we’re all in agreement, that may be what we do, but it’s only up to me. I want that to be clear up front.”
Simpson noted that 40 other New York counties have declared states of emergency.
“The governor has even declared a state of emergency. If she can, why can’t we?” he asked. “I also worry that we are governing out of fear of lawsuits or Big Brother, which in this case is the governor. No matter what action we take, the state is going to do what it wants to do. We might as well take a stand.”
The board then voted on Simpson’s amendments, with four supervisors — Baker, Venuti, city of Canandaigua supervisor Rich Russell, and city of Geneva Supervisor Jim Kennedy — voting no. Several other supervisors were absent.
In the end, Baker laid over the resolution — a move that allows any supervisor to delay a vote until the next meeting. That will be June 22.
“I would rather see a vote tonight,” Simpson said. “I feel strongly this wording needs to be in there.”
“I’m not sure we can enforce some of these concerns, especially the public health measures,” Baker said. “We have spent more than an hour to try and wordsmith this resolution and debate something that has confused everyone. Three weeks’ time is not going to make a difference.”