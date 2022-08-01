HOPEWELL — Citing a “critical” staffing shortage at the Ontario County Jail, the state Commission of Corrections has ordered that male inmates be housed in neighboring Monroe County temporarily.
“We saw this coming. We have had discussions with the state on this,” Sheriff Phil Povero said. “This is not a local phenomenon and employment situation. This is a nationwide issue in many occupational fields, especially criminal justice.”
Povero discussed the issue at length for a Times article in May, when several area sheriffs and police chiefs talked about the difficulty of filling the law enforcement ranks. At that time, the Ontario County Jail was down about 20 officers from optimal levels.
That prompted new collective bargaining agreements between the county and police unions that include better pay, signing bonuses, and other perks. Povero said while there are signs of help on the way, it has been slow.
“We are very grateful for the successful collective bargaining agreements ... which resulted in significant pay increases,” he said. “We are still at a critical level in staffing, but the hiring process continues and it has been positive.
“Just recently we came to an agreement with one new CO and other candidates are near the hiring point pending background checks,” he said. “We also have a list of candidates that have passed the civil service test. We are enthused by the potential for eventual employment.”
Povero said as of this week, the jail is still down 18 officers from peak levels. The state commission ordered the transfer of about 50 male inmates three weeks ago.
“The lack of corrections officers puts extreme stress on the existing staff,” Povero said. “It takes a large amount of mandated overtime to maintain safety and security at the jail, not only for the inmates but our officers.”
About 20 female inmates remain at the jail, which has seen five of the seven pods closed. New male inmates are held at the jail until they are medically cleared of Covid-19, then sent to Monroe County.
Povero discussed the issue with the county Board of Supervisors’ public safety committee this week, and he and jail administration will meet with state corrections officials in early August. With more hires, Povero hopes his jail can get male inmates back in September.
It costs the county $85 a day to house inmates at the Monroe County Jail, although Ontario County officers still do transports for court proceedings and medical appointments. That means Ontario County pays Monroe County about $4,500 daily for roughly 50 inmates.
Neighboring Seneca County is in a similar situation. Calling it a severe staffing shortage, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere closed two of their three jail pods and are sending female inmates to the Yates County Jail.
Povero said while the cost of housing inmates in other counties is substantial, Ontario County cuts its overtime costs — which he called “exorbitant” — at the same time. He added that some measures by the state, including bail reform and “Raise the Age” legislation, means fewer inmates than years ago.
“We are always concerned about cost and the expenditure of taxpayer funds to support our operations,” he said. “At the same time, we have seen a reduction in mandatory overtime to maintain supervision. We are talking about people working in a sometimes dangerous environment. They have to be constantly aware of their surroundings ... their lives and their safety is at risk every day they come to work. This allows an opportunity to rest and rejuvenate.”