CANANDAIGUA — In what is seen as a more aggressive stance toward Casella Waste Systems and the odor from the Ontario County Landfill, county officials are talking to a law firm about their options.
In a press release, Carla Jordan, the county’s director of sustainability and solid waste management, said the county is consulting with outside counsel about landfill operations.
Jordan said engineering firms have been working with the county and Casella, which runs the landfill in the town of Seneca, over the last year to resolve the issue. However, county officials, including members of the Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee, said those efforts haven’t provided relief from the smell.
“Unfortunately, the speed at which the mitigation efforts have been put into place has not met our expectations,” said Jordan, a former Casella employee. “The county has begun consultation with outside counsel to review Casella’s compliance with the county’s lease agreement and all applicable laws and permit requirements.”
Added Canadice Supervisor Kris Singer, who chairs the Planning & Environmental Quality Committee: “The committee looks forward to working with outside counsel to provide guidance on Casella’s obligations and the county’s rights as we continue to address issues of concern.”
Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti, a member of the committee, said he pushed for the measure.
“The odor we have been subjected to cannot be tolerated. It is turning people away from our area and violates state regulations and the county’s agreement with Casella,” Venuti said. “I was encouraged when the PEQ committee agreed to take the step of hiring outside counsel with expertise in dealing with landfill operations and the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) so we could take a more aggressive stance with Casella.”
In the meantime, Jordan said the county expects Casella will continue gas collection improvements, focused on collecting the gas leaving the property.
“As you drive by the landfill site, it is expected that you will see construction on the eastern slope of the landfill over the next few months,” she said.
The Times forwarded the press release to Casella. Joe Fusco, the company’s vice president, replied by email.
“Casella is very confident that we have identified the source of the problem and are instituting appropriate remedial measures. The ongoing freeze/thaw cycles have had an impact on our ability to implement those measures without compromising worker safety,” he said. “Once those remedial measures are implemented, we believe that the odor issues will be brought under control. Casella has had a long-standing, cooperative working relationship with Ontario County and we look forward to working with Ontario County and its outside counsel concerning these issues.”
“Casella needs to get the operation under control or it should shut down, or at least stop taking sludge and other organics until it gets into compliance, and that’s what I’ll be advocating,” Venuti said.