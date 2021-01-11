CANANDAIGUA — With an April deadline for police reform measures not that far off, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said a draft plan for his department will likely be made public in mid-February.
“We are very happy to show people what we do,” Henderson said. “There will be a lot of detail in this plan, and I think people will get a lot of out of it.”
The plan is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1.
Henderson said the plan recently was reviewed by the Ontario County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which includes the sheriff’s office, members of the county Board of Supervisors, county departments, Finger Lakes Community College, area school superintendents, Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency, the Partnership for Ontario County, Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes, and the area faith community.
The draft plan will be 150-160 pages. It will be posted on the sheriff’s office website next month, as well as the office’s social media platforms.
After the collaborative gets public input on the plan, a final plan will be submitted to the state for approval.
Henderson also reported the following for December:
• The 911 Center processed 17,839 “events,” including 4,097 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,316 calls for emergency medical services, 295 calls for fire departments, 1,058 events for the Geneva Police Department, and 1,627 for the Canandaigua PD.
There were 15 calls for drug overdoses, but no deaths. Deputies used Narcan five times to revive people.
• There were 486 motor-vehicle crashes during the month, 32 resulting in injury. There were 128 property-damage-only crashes, 220 car/deer collisions, five vehicles in ditches, 16 rollover crashes, and 19 hit-and-runs. Deputies arrested 13 people for driving while intoxicated and issued 472 traffic tickets.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 14 calls for service that included drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 228 calls, making 14 larceny arrests. They also dealt with seven disturbances, 13 vehicle accident, 12 suspicious persons complaints, and 18 ambulance assists.
• The civil division attempted service on 225 papers and served 169, including 25 family court papers and 56 subpoenas. There were no evictions. The civil office received 23 warrants during the month and closed out 43 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, getting 583 for 2020. Henderson said 487 of those investigations were completed by the end of the year, and the rest will be handled this year.
Henderson said the county clerk’s office is accepting applications, with the sheriff’s office getting 56 new permit applications in December.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor, and South Bristol during December. Deputies issued 32 tickets in Canandaigua, 15 in Farmington, 11 in Geneva, 14 in Victor, and four in South Bristol.
• There were 83 people (58 males and 25 females) committed to the jail in December. Forty-seven people were held for arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made four arrests during the month, including felony charges of possession and sale of a controlled substance.
• Deputies verified 35 addresses for people listed on the state Sex Offender Registry. There were two address changes and two photo updates.