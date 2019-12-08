GENEVA — Nominations are being accepted for the annual Ontario County Safety Council awards, which will be presented March 24 at the council’s annual dinner at Club 86.
The awards are presented yearly to county residents, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and police officers who go beyond the call of duty and perform acts of heroism and bravery. This year’s banquet, at 6 p.m., will be the 57th annual.
A nomination form can be found online at ontariocountysafetycouncil.org. Nominations must be submitted by Jan. 6.
Nominations can be submitted by mail to the address listed on the website, or by email to Ontario County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rago at Michael.Rago@co.ontario.ny.us.