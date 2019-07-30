HOPEWELL — Since he was only elected last November, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson isn’t taking credit for the 2018 accomplishments of his office.
However, Henderson — a longtime deputy before the election — was around to see those accomplishments under his predecessor, Sheriff Phil Povero. They are part of the 2018 annual report from the sheriff’s office, which was recently released.
“The report includes gratitude to Sheriff Povero for his many, many years of service,” Henderson said.
In the report, Henderson said the county 911 Center took calls on nearly 172,000 “events” for the year, an increase of more than 9,000 calls from 2017.
“I think the increase in calls represents the growth of the county population, the number of people that travel through our county on a daily basis, the lakes, CMAC, etc.,” Henderson said. “Look at the Chris Stapleton concert over the weekend. We had 15,000 people for that one.”
Henderson noted the following accomplishments for 2018:
• Reaccreditation for the sheriff’s office court security and law enforcement divisions, and the 911 Center.
• Training and policies implemented for the Raise the Age legislation.
• An upgrade to the Mary Street radio tower in Phelps to improve communication coverage to the Phelps/Clifton Springs area.
Henderson said a major goal achieved last year was training several deputies for the sheriff’s office Crisis Intervention Team. That allows officers, who volunteer for the training, to deal with incidents involving distraught people and/or those suffering from mental illness.
That training is ongoing. Henderson said he has also taken part in the training along with county deputies, criminal investigators, and corrections officers.
“These highly trained deputies respond to calls for service for someone who is struggling with mental health issues and has the training to deal with these types of calls,” he said. “The deputies that respond to these calls are an asset, as the law enforcement community is responding to ever increasing calls for mental health issues.”
On the corrections side, there were 2,668 inmates booked into the county jail last year. The jail had an average of 155 inmates in 2018, which Henderson said is a historic low.
Henderson attributed those numbers to several factors, including the county’s Alternatives to Incarceration program, centralized arraignments at the county jail, and a weekend drug addiction program through the sheriff’s office and the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency (FLACRA).
That program allows a person charged with a drug-related offense, due to addiction, to get counseling instead of being taken to jail.
