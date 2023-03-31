CANANDAIGUA — While the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting of an armed man by police last month may never be known, Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione released more details Friday.
In a news release sent to media outlets, Cirencione said his investigators have followed up on numerous leads since the Feb. 28 death of Brandon Zurkan on Green Street. Four officers — two sheriff’s deputies and two city police officers — shot the Pennsylvania resident after he allegedly raised a gun at them during a nearly 10-minute incident.
The series of events started on Routes 5&20 in East Bloomfield, when a motorist called 911 to say he was following a car after hearing possible gunshots coming from the vehicle. A deputy tried to stop the vehicle in Canandaigua, but Cirencione said the driver, later identified as Zurkan, was driving erratically and fired multiple shots from his vehicle. The sheriff said Zurkan later drove over a curb, disabling his vehicle, then got out with a handgun and advanced on officers. By then multiple deputies and city police officers were at the scene.
Cirencione said officers gave numerous commands for eight-plus minutes for Zurkan to drop the gun. The sheriff said Zurkan eventually raised the gun, which was later determined to be a .45-caliber, and was shot several times.
An ambulance took Zurkan to F.F. Thompson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Cirencione said his investigators have been working on the case since then.
“Those leads have included interviewing dozens of witnesses, a forensic examination of Mr. Zurkan’s cell phone, and a search of his vehicle,” Cirencione said, noting the following are the results of that work:
• Zurkan had applied for jobs in the Buffalo, Syracuse, and Southern Tier areas before the incident. “He was not offered employment as a result of those inquiries,” Cirencione said. “Beyond this, no additional information has developed indicating the reason Mr. Zurkan was in Ontario County.”
• A 20-gauge shotgun was found in Zurkan’s vehicle, loaded with five bullets, along with a .45-caliber magazine with four rounds. Other ammunition for the handgun and shotgun were found in the vehicle. Cirencione said several different kinds of medication were found in the vehicle. “All were in containers prescribed to Mr. Zurkan,” he said.
• Toxicology results from the Monroe County medical examiner’s office are pending.
• In addition to the 911 caller, a person in West Bloomfield said he heard a gunshot as a vehicle went by his residence. “This location is consistent with the location of where the 911 caller heard the shot as he followed Mr. Zurkan,” Cirencione said.
• Five spent .45-caliber shell casings were found on South Pearl Street in Canandaigua, where the deputy said he heard shots being fired. Cirencione said the casings were consistent with the ammunition in Zurkan’s handgun.
• Zurkan purchased both guns legally in Pennsylvania.
• Zurkan’s criminal history includes a controlled substance conviction from Warren County (Pa.) in 2011.
Cirencione said his office was assisted by the Canandaigua Police Department and state police. He previously said officers showed “tremendous restraint” before shooting Zurkan.
“The sheriff’s office and Canandaigua police consider this case closed at this time,” he said. “The New York State Attorney General’s continues their investigation and will report their findings at a later time.”
“While this situation was tragic, I am thankful for the courageous and professional response of our officers and that neither they nor any members of the general public were injured,” Cirencione added.