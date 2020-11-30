ROMULUS — Sixteen officers from local law enforcement agencies graduated from Crisis Intervention Training last month at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said the graduates include members of the sheriff’s office, state police, and Seneca Falls and Waterloo police. The week-long training ran from Nov. 16-20.
The course, which helps officers deal with mental health situations, was taught by Cleere and Kaitlyn Laskoski, senior mental health clinical therapist at the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center. Among the graduates were Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra and SFPD Officer Thomas Cleere, John Cleere’s son.
“To say I am proud of him is an understatement,” John Cleere said. “I know getting all officers certified is a plan shared by the SFPD and sheriff’s office.”
Guest instructors were from the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program at Clifton Springs Hospital, the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and Margaret Morse, Seneca County’s director of community services.
Luce and Cleere also report the following for October:
Oct. 9 — Sheriff’s investigators arrested a suspect in Lodi for grand larceny and falsifying business records.
Oct. 23 — Officers looked into the death of a 3-year-old child in Varick. The case remains under investigation.
Oct. 24 — Officers collected expired and unwanted medication for a national event. More than 50 pounds of meds were secured for destruction.
Oct. 27 — A jail inmate was charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly destroying jail property.
The jail inmate garden was harvested in October. Produce grown was used in the jail kitchen and donated to a local food pantry, while flowers were donated to the county Office of the Aging.
Sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers also completed firearms range qualifications and use of force training.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,034 calls in October, making 57 arrests. The narcotics unit started seven new drug cases and made eight arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated seven cases. It has recouped more than $187,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 17 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 45. More than $40,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $392,000.
In the civil division, there were 40 summons/complaints/services and 16 income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.