ROMULUS — Four officers at Five Points Correctional Facility were treated at area hospitals after what their union called a “riot” in the mess hall of the maximum security prison Monday.
“Simply put, this was an all-out riot and attack on staff,” Kenny Gold, western regional vice president for the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, said in a news release. “There were 46 inmates in the mess hall at the time of the attack, and the officers and sergeant did an excellent job of protecting one another and bringing the situation under control before anyone got seriously hurt.”
In an email to the Times, officials from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision downplayed the union's claim of a riot.
"While there was a serious incident at the Five Points CF, the union is grossly exaggerating it by referring to it as a riot. A riot did not occur," the statement said. "On Jan. 31, at Five Points Correctional Facility, following an incident involving incarcerated individuals who became physically aggressive with staff, five staff members were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation and treatment. No staff required admission to the hospital and all have been released. The incident is under investigation."
According to the union, two inmates started a disturbance and refused to leave the mess hall. One of those inmates was put in a body hold by officers, as was another inmate who approached officers.
Gold said the incident caused multiple inmates to approach staff in a threatening manner. Two officers were grabbed, and another who tried to intervene was punched in the head.
During the height of the incident, union officials said at least eight inmates attacked seven officers. One officer was punched in the head and knocked unconscious.
Corrections officers eventually used pepper spray to subdue the inmates, handcuffing some and removing them from the mess hall.
Union officials said four inmates were transferred to Elmira Correctional Facility and three to Attica Correctional Facility. All were placed in special housing units, pending disciplinary charges.
Three inmates identified as inciting the riot were placed in special housing units at Five Points, pending disciplinary charges.
The union said three officers and a corrections sergeant were treated at Geneva General Hospital for jaw, head and knee pain, and abrasions. They did not return to duty.
The officer who was knocked unconscious was treated for a concussion at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca. He was released from the hospital.
Three officers were treated by prison medical staff for shoulder and back pain. They remained on duty.
“Where it can be applied, I strongly encourage the Seneca County district attorney to prosecute any inmate that attacked and injured staff,” Gold said. “With the state Legislature eliminating any meaningful discipline in the facilities, prosecuting inmates who assault staff is the only way to send a clear message that this will not be tolerated. Anything less is an injustice to those who protect and serve our communities.”
In an email to the Times Thursday, District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said prison officials will be turning over incident reports to the state police.
“Once I receive the investigation from the state police, we will move forward as quickly as possible,” Sinkiewicz said. “It was an alarming situation that threatened both the safety and security of the entire facility and quite possibly the community at large. We will give the matter our utmost attention moving forward.”
"The safety and well-being of our staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority," the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in its statement. "The department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined. If warranted, incidents will be referred for outside prosecution."