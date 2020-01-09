PENN YAN — Two police officers used a Taser on a village resident early Wednesday morning during a short standoff.
Michael A. Brown, 19, was charged by village police with menacing a police officer (class D felony), fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor) and unlawful possession of alcohol under 21 (violation).
Police said the incident happened about 6:30 a.m. on East Main Street, where police were called for the report of a person trespassing and refusing to leave. Police said Brown approached an officer, displayed a knife and asked the officer to shoot him.
More officers, including village police and Yates County sheriff’s deputies, arrived and tried to defuse the situation. A deputy used a Taser on Brown and a Penn Yan officer also used a Taser.
After the second Taser, police were able to subdue Brown and get the knife. He was taken to the police department and later to the county jail for arraignment.
Police said Brown and the responding officers were not hurt.