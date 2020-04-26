MILO — After nearly a week of searching, hampered at times by weather, police have not found a missing boater presumed drowned last weekend in the deep waters of Seneca Lake.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike officially ended the search Saturday after meeting with the family of 27-year-old Daniel Manganano. Sheriff’s office Lt. Ed Nemitz, who led the search, also met with the family, as did sheriff’s office Invs. Arlyn Cunningham and Pat Breuer.
“The number of assets devoted to the search and recovery have officially ended after five consecutive days searching without success,” Spike said, adding that marine patrols from the sheriff’s offices in Yates and Seneca counties will intermittently check the lake and both shorelines in the days ahead in case the body rises to the surface.
A canoe that Manganano and a friend, 27-year-old Keith Seymore, were in capsized Sunday night as they were trying to paddle across the lake. Both men are from Chemung County.
Someone called 911 after 9 p.m. when Manganano and Seymore did not return to the Manganano family cottage on North Plum Point Road in Milo. The Yates County sheriff’s office’s Marine Patrol responded, and Spike asked for a helicopter from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Seymore was found in the middle of the lake, by a helicopter spotlight, clinging to the partially submerged canoe just before midnight. Deputies in a patrol boat pulled him from the water, and he was later flown by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for hypothermia and released.
Spike said the water temperature was 40 degrees and the air temperature 36 when Seymore was rescued. The sheriff added that the depth of the lake in that area is close to 600 feet, and the boaters were not wearing life jackets.
Numerous police from area agencies, along with firefighters from multiple area departments and a state police helicopter, began searching for Manganano early Monday morning near the west and east shorelines as well as the middle of the lake. The search — which included drones — continued all week, although Spike said it was hampered at times by windy, cold conditions that included heavy show showers.
On Friday, Spike said a state police boat used sonar to search at deeper depths, but he called the search challenging.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences of this agency and the state police underwater recovery team to this grieving family,” Spike said. “Daniel was soon to commence his career as a medical surgeon at a Philadelphia hospital before the tragedy.”